A Saint Joseph resident has been charged in Carroll County for her alleged role in the operation of an online scam to sell Yorkie puppies to a Carroll County resident.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reports Candace Cosby has been charged with felony stealing, and she is at large.

Bond was set at $3,500 cash only with no 10% allowed. A court hearing is pending.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to be cautious when getting phone calls or online requests for money.

