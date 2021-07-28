Department of Transportation roller vehicle overturns during loading; driver life flighted to hospital

The Highway Patrol reports a Norborne man sustained serious injuries when the Missouri Department of Transportation roller vehicle he was loading overturned off the trailer. 

An air ambulance transported 26-year-old Chilton Elliott to the Truman Medical Center.

The vehicle was being loaded onto a trailer when it overturned, striking the ditch. The incident occurred on Route DD east of Route JJ in Carroll County on Wednesday afternoon, July 28.

Minor damage was reported for the truck, and it was unknown if Elliott was wearing a seat belt.

