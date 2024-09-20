Crash near Brookfield sends driver to hospital by LifeFlight Eagle

An 18-year-old man from Browning, Missouri, suffered serious injuries after falling asleep at the wheel and overturning his vehicle early Friday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. on September 20, 2024, eight miles north of Brookfield on Route M in Linn County.

The driver, identified as Ransom C. Wood, was traveling northbound in a 2003 Buick Park Avenue when he reportedly fell asleep, causing the vehicle to travel off the roadway and overturn.

Wood, who was not wearing a seat belt, was seriously injured in the crash. He was airlifted by LifeFlight Eagle to University Hospital for treatment. The vehicle sustained total damage and was towed by Precision.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Linn County Ambulance assisted at the scene.

