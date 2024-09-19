Trenton man faces charges in Clinton County after fentanyl overdose death

A Trenton man has been charged with multiple felonies following the death of another individual who reportedly overdosed on fentanyl on September 17 at a residence in Trimble, Missouri.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jordan Lee Ragan faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of delivery of a controlled substance. His bond has been set at $100,000, with a bond hearing scheduled for September 25.

A probable cause statement filed by law enforcement indicates that paramedics responded to the scene and advised officers that the victim had no pulse and died after attempts to save him were unsuccessful. Ragan allegedly informed authorities that the deceased man had consumed an unknown amount of fentanyl before arriving at the Trimble residence.

Ragan is accused of intending to distribute illicit narcotics. Law enforcement reportedly discovered various drug-related items at the scene, including Ziploc bags, syringes, containers of Naloxone, Narcan boxes, and a weight scale with methamphetamine residue. Additionally, Clinton County deputies noted that random sources had previously provided information and purchased illicit drugs from Ragan.

Ragan’s criminal history includes a conviction for possession of a controlled substance in DeKalb County Circuit Court in November 2019. He was also convicted of driving while revoked in the Cameron Municipal Division of Circuit Court in June 2019, and of shoplifting in the Kansas City Municipal Division of Circuit Court in June of this year.

