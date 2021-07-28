Kansas City man indicted for bank robbery in Joplin

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Kansas City, Missouri, man was indicted by a federal grand jury for robbing Great Southern Bank in Joplin, Mo., last week.

Leland Scott Graham, 57, was charged with bank robbery in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo. The indictment replaces a criminal complaint that was filed against Graham on July 22, 2021.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original federal criminal complaint, Graham walked into Great Southern Bank, 1232 S. Range Line Road in Joplin, on July 19, 2021. Graham allegedly proceeded to the teller counter, announced a robbery, and demanded money before lifting his shirt to display what tellers believed was a handgun in his waistband. The tellers handed over money, the affidavit says, and Graham left the bank. The affidavit says he dropped some of the cash on the bank floor as he was leaving. Surveillance cameras in the bank captured good quality video during the robbery.

On the day of the robbery, the Joplin Police Department released surveillance images to the media and requested the public’s assistance to identify the bank robber. The next day, July 20, 2021, the police received a tip that identified Graham as the robber. Officers located Graham in Kansas City, Mo., and attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving. Graham did not immediately stop, and after a short pursuit, he left the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Graham was taken into custody a short time later.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the FBI; the Joplin, Mo., Police Department; the Miami County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Department; the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department; and the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

