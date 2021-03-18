Women from Trenton and Humphreys involved in crash on Highway 6

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Humphreys woman sustained moderate injuries when the vehicle she drove was struck by another at the east city limits of Humphreys on March 17th.

Sixty-two-year-old Roxanna Carter was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital while the other driver, 27-year-old Monica Proctor of Trenton, was reported as not injured.

The vehicles traveled west on Highway 6 before Carter’s allegedly slowed to turn north onto a city street and was hit in the rear by Proctor’s vehicle.

Both vehicles were totaled, and the report indicates both drivers wore seat belts.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

