Baltimore Street improvement project in Kirksville set to begin

Weather permitting, in a couple of weeks, crews will begin a project along Baltimore in Kirksville. The project consists of resurfacing, Americans with Disabilities improvements, and drainage improvements. The project will run from just north of Illinois Street to just south of Patterson Street.

The contract was awarded to Krupp Construction, of Ellisville, Illinois, in the amount of $4,940,992.78. The City of Kirksville will be contributing $111,251.20 towards the project for the addition of some sidewalks in the project area.

“We are glad to be moving forward with these improvements as many motorists and pedestrians use this stretch of road each day,” said MoDOT Area Engineer Amy Crawford. “Safety will be increased for everyone,” she added.

Crews will begin setting signs for the project to notify motorists of the work. Traffic will remain open to one lane in each direction, except for a short period of time while cross-road culverts are installed. Some of the work will take place at night to minimize the impact on traffic.

