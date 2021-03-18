Justin Webb recognized as Putnam County School District Career and Technical Education Student of the Month

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Putnam County R-1 School District recently recognized Justin Webb as the Career and Technical Education Student of the Month for March 2021.

Student winners are chosen by the vocational faculty based on a set of criteria that includes: attendance, grades, cooperation with fellow students and teachers, enthusiasm for subject(s), attitude both in the classroom and out, leadership qualities, and community involvement.

Justin is the son of Amy and Shawn Webb of Unionville, MO. He is a Senior at Putnam County R-1 High School. Justin has been a very active member of DECA, FBLA, and the Advertising Class for the past two school years. He has been a member of FFA all four years of High School, and he has held various officer positions in FFA over the years including Assistant Parliamentarian (18-19), Parliamentarian (19-20), and Secretary (20-21). Justin was inducted into the National Honors Society during his Junior year. Beyond school clubs, Justin has been involved with 4-H since 2010, and Missouri Club Lamb Breeders since 2015.

Justin was nominated for this award by Mrs. Danyel Fitzpatrick, his Marketing instructor, and DECA advisor. Justin is currently enrolled in Ag, Marketing, and Business classes. He also participates in the AOE Internship program.

Mrs. Fitzpatrick had the following to say during the nomination meeting: “Justin embraces every characteristic of the ideal Career and Technical Education Student of the Month. I know that when I need something completed, Justin will do anything needed to get the job done and ensure it is done quickly and correctly. He gives his all to the CTE departments and courses that he is involved in. He is the only returning member of the Advertising Class and is a huge asset to our program. He will be greatly missed next year as he graduates and continues his CTE education.”

Related