Area students to receive Missouri FFA Degree at state convention in Sedalia

Numerous area students are eligible to receive their Missouri FFA Degrees at a recognition-only ceremony on May 1st during the state convention in Sedalia.

The two-day convention on April 30th and May 1st will be held at the Matthewson Exhibition Center on the campus of the state fairgrounds.

According to the Missouri FFA Association, state FFA degree winners include:

Trenton: Jaycie Griffin, Kidridge Griffin, and Olivia Roberts.

Grundy R-5: Weston Carver, Ada Fox, Rylee Johnson, and Macy Saul.

Princeton: Kelsey Moore, Charlee Prentice, and Brylee Williams.

North Mercer: Sean Childs, Kaden Graham, and Nataleigh Klaiber.

Jamesport: Rikki Cook and Trystn Dunks

Gilman City: Robyn Snuffer, Zoe McBeth Williams, and Bailey Williamson.

Milan: Mallon Cole and Ryan Smith

Linn County of Purdin: Trae Hoermann

Green City: Christopher Barto, Gracey Gordon, Olivia Morris, Shayla Noland, and Mia Salas.

Putnam County: Cole Robinson and Justin Webb

Meadville: Rylee Kay Meneely

Gallatin Caragan Baker, Carli Beck, Libby Endicott, Hayden Jumps, Jenna Rains.

Chillicothe has 17 recipients for the Missouri FFA degrees.

