The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Bethany man in Harrison County on March 18th at 1:16 in the morning on several allegations.

Twenty-six-year-old Randall May was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, three counts of felony endangering the welfare of a child, speeding 86 miles per hour in a 70 zone, and no valid driver’s license.

May was taken to the Harrison County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

