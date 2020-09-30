Trenton School District to participate in band events

Trenton R-9 School District will participate in several marching band events in October.

The junior and high school band will participate in the First Mark Twain Invitational at Center in Eastern Missouri on October 3rd. The junior and high school parade is scheduled to start at 9 o’clock that morning. The high school drumline will perform at noon. The band will perform its field show at 1:45.

Only the Trenton High School band will participate in the 29th Annual Clark County Parade of Champions at Kahoka in Northeastern Missouri on October 10th. A parade will start at 2 o’clock that afternoon, and the band will perform its field show at 6:30 in the evening.

