Rape charge filed against Livingston County teenager

A felony charge of statutory rape or attempted rape—first degree—person less than 14 years of age has been filed in Livingston County against an 18-year-old stemming from an alleged incident in August.

Online court information indicates a criminal summons was issued for Xander Wayne Mitchell, and he is scheduled for an initial appearance on October 21st.

A probable cause statement says Mitchell had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old female he met through a mutual friend. He allegedly claimed the mutual friend told him the girl was 16.

