Tristan Cullum is Putnam County School District Student of the Month

The Putnam County R-1 School District recently recognized Tristan Cullum as the Career and Technical Education Student of the Month for September 2020. Student winners are chosen by the vocational faculty based on a set of criteria that includes: attendance, grades, cooperation with fellow students and teachers, enthusiasm for subject(s), attitude both in the classroom and out, leadership qualities, and community involvement.

Tristan is the son of Kristy Cullum of Powersville, and Todd Cullum of Unionville, and is a Senior at Putnam County R-1 High school. Tristan has been an active member of the band as well as drumline throughout his entire high school career and is also involved in Choir, Gaming Club, and Baseball.

Jeff Harlan, Building Trades Instructor at Putnam County R-1 High School nominated Tristan for this award. According to Mr. Harlan, “Tristan is a hardworking student who is very knowledgeable of the skills used in Building Trades. He is always willing to try new things, and help others in the classroom. Tristan has come to class every day so far this school year with a “can-do attitude.”

The Putnam County R1 School District feels that these monthly rewards reinforce the importance of Career and Technical Education in our schools. Learning a skilled trade or craft enables many capable students to enter the workforce and establish successful careers. Vocational instruction also helps college-bound students succeed in various avenues of study.

