Spickard teen charged with felony tampering with a motor vehicle after Thursday crash

A Spickard teen involved in a rollover car accident south of Spickard Thursday evening has been charged with felony first degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports 17-year-old Tyler Marshall’s bond is $5,000, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court Tuesday. Court documents accuse him of unlawfully operating a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix without the consent of owner Amanda Keathley.

The Highway Patrol reported Thursday evening that Marshall drove the car at a high rate of speed when he lost control causing the vehicle to skid and overturn twice before coming to rest on its wheels.

