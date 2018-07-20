Grundy Electric Cooperative to host annual meeting

July 20, 2018
Grundy Electric Cooperative will host its annual membership meeting in August.

All Grundy Electric member-owners are invited to attend the event at the North Mercer R-3 High School in Mercer the evening of August 2nd.

Registration, a dinner, and musical entertainment by the Marks Family from Jefferson City will start at 4:30 with the business meeting slated to begin at 6:30.

Bus rides from Trenton and Bethany to the meeting will be available to members by contacting the GEC business office by July 30th.

