Grundy County Extension to host public forum on tariffs

Grundy County Extension will host an agriculture economist from the University of Missouri at a free public forum about new tariffs later this month.

Director of Strategic Partnerships for the University of Missouri’s College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Doctor Scott Brown will discuss the latest tariffs implemented by China and Mexico and their impacts on Missouri agriculture.

The forum will be held in the basement conference room of the Willis Alexander Student Building on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton the evening of July 30th. FCS Financial of Chillicothe will provide a light supper for participants at 6 o’clock, and the presentation will begin at 6:30.

Brown joined the University of Missouri in 1989 as a research associate in the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute and is considered to be an expert in Missouri agricultural policy, livestock market outlook, and dairy policy. He has testified before the United States Congress on the quantitative effects of changes in federal dairy and livestock policies and currently works with the Missouri legislature on the economic effects of state policy options on state agriculture.

Anyone wishing to attend the public forum must make a reservation for the meal. Call the Grundy County Extension Office at 660-357-6582 to reserve a meal or for more information.

