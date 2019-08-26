Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests

The highway patrol reports a Polo man was arrested late Saturday morning in Ray County.

Forty-nine-year-old Bobby Neal is accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. Neal was taken to the Ray County Jail.

A savannah resident, 32-year old Brittany Ray, was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County and accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor counts of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Ray was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.