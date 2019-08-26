Laredo man life-flighted to Kansas City after ATV overturns, accused of DWI

A Laredo man received serious injuries when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating overturned off a county road east of Chula.

Twenty-four-year-old Clint Foster was flown by medical helicopter to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City.

The accident happened shortly after midnight Saturday night five miles east of Chula as the ATV was eastbound on Livingston County Road 204. The vehicle went out of control on the gravel, traveled off the left side of the road, overturned down an embankment, and came to rest on its top in a ditch.

The ATV sustained extensive damage and the patrol reports Foster, who was not wearing safety equipment, was accused of driving while intoxicated.