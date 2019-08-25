Man who escaped Mercer County Jail pleads “Not Guilty”

A Kansas City man accused of escaping from the Mercer County Jail in Princeton entered a plea of “not guilty” in the Associate Division of Mercer County Circuit Court on Friday.

Drake Andrew Kately has been charged with felony escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for a felony. His bond on the charge is $15,000 cash only and he was referred to a public defender for representation.

A bond hearing for Kately is scheduled for September 3rd at 9 am, and September 3rd is also when he is to appear in the Associate Division of Mercer County Circuit Court on other charges in several other cases.

Those charges include the felonies of assault-first degree or attempt and unlawful possession of a firearm; the misdemeanors of resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop; driving while revoked or suspended—second or third offense; and owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility—first offense; and an infraction of displayed or possessed motor vehicle or trailer plates of another person.

Bonds on those charges total $75,000 cash only.