Missouri State Fair premium guide now available online

Missouri State Fair exhibitors interested in competing at the State Fair this year can now access the Premium Guide, a comprehensive tool for State Fair exhibitors, on the Fair’s website, mostatefair.com.

The Premium Guide includes important rules and regulations for the Fair’s numerous livestock shows and competitive exhibits. Exhibitors are encouraged to explore the Premium Guide for information and to note any changes to their particular areas of showing/competing.

Approximately 28,000 entries are expected for this year’s agriculture showcase, Aug. 12-22, in Sedalia. New livestock shows and competitive exhibit contests have been added including a Youth Sheep Skillathon, Miniature Hereford Show, No Limits P.I.G. Show, 4-H/FFA Sheep – Team Fitting, Youth Sheep, and Meat Goat Judging Contest, Fairy Garden Contest, and several new Home Economics cooking contests.

Exhibitors can also view a list of competition updates on the Fair’s website. Rule changes, new contests and shows, new superintendents and more can be found there.

Entries for State Fair livestock shows and competitive exhibits will be accepted starting Tuesday, May 11. Exhibitors are encouraged to access the online entry and payment system via the online portal that is expected to go live on the website that morning. Downloadable entry forms will also be available, with payment submitted via credit card, cash, or check.

Exhibitors 12 and under will again be admitted free to the 11-day Fair, while exhibitors age 13 and older will be able to purchase up to 40 single-day exhibitor admission tickets at a special price of $6. The discounted exhibitor tickets are available at the time of entry and from the Fair’s business office through Aug. 11. These tickets will not be available at the gate, and they do not include exhibitor parking.

