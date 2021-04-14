Results released from Saturday competition in FFA career development events

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Results have been released from the first of three Saturdays for Missouri FFA members competing in career development events at the state level. Chapters at Trenton, Grundy R-5, Gallatin, and Winston did well when contests were held on April 10.

Trenton took third place in meats judging, trailing the first place meats team from Van-Far by just six points. In the CDE farm management\competition, Gallatin was 4th and Grundy R-5 was 5th among team results. Winston FFA was 2nd among teams in dairy foods, just one point behind Savannah.

In individual results Trenton FFA meats team members Kaci Persell was 5th, Gracyn Rongey and Colton Roy were 10th and 11th, each earning an individual rating of one. The other member, Hannah Bowe, received a rating of two. The highest rank for a Grundy R-5 student in farm management was Parker Christy who finished in a tie for 15th.

Christy along with R-5 students Rylee Johnson and Cooper Lewis received ratings of one and Ada Fox received a rating of two. Gallatin’s Jenna Rains placed first individually in farm management. She and Cloey Waterbury (20th) earned ratings of one. Getting ratings of two were Gallatin students Tristan Hamilton and Caragan Baker.

The FFA team from Winston featured Braden Lee in a first-place tie (with a Savannah student) among those in dairy foods. Other Winston members are Paige Lang 7th Megan Christenson (15th) and Marissa Uthe.

More career development events for the FFA will occur on the next two Saturdays leading to the state convention on April 30th and May 1st.

