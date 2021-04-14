Details released in case of Browning man charged with assault and armed criminal action

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Browning man faces two felony charges in Linn County after allegedly attempting to cause physical injury to another person with a firearm on April 6th.

Fifty-nine-year-old Wendell Dean Havens has been charged with first-degree assault or attempt and armed criminal action and entered a plea of not guilty on April 13th. The case is set for bond review on April 19th.

A probable cause statement from Linn County Sheriff Jeff Henke accuses Havens of unlawfully using a handgun by discharging it from a motor vehicle. It is noted Havens is a convicted felon who cannot legally possess a firearm. He was convicted of conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Henke says a man in his driveway in the 100 block of East Main Street in Browning heard a gunshot. He reportedly saw Havens turn around in the MFA parking lot, saw Havens drive past his residence again slowly, heard another gunshot, and heard the bullet as it passed him. Havens then allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed.

Henke reports Havens drove off at a high rate of speed when deputies attempted to make contact with him at his residence, and a pursuit went for several miles until a deputy lost sight of him. Havens then allegedly ran from his residence when law enforcement arrived three days later. He was later placed in wrist restraints.

The probable cause statement says a pistol was found in the area where he had fled, and several other illegal items were discovered during a search warrant at Havens’s property.

