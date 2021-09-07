MDC and partners offer deer hunting clinic for youth with terminal, chronic illness

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation, in partnership with Missouri Disabled Sportsmen, the Outdoor Dream Foundation, Dead End Game Calls, and the Rest Inn Him Lodge and Retreat Center, will offer a unique opportunity for youth with terminal or chronic illnesses to participate in a hunting clinic and mentored deer hunt this fall in northeast Missouri.

The clinic will take place 3:30–8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at the Rest Inn Him Lodge and Retreat Center in Unionville. Participants will learn about deer biology and habitat, hunting safety and shooting skills, ammunition and firearm selection, methods, and regulations. Participants will have time to go fishing and participate in other activities around deer camp. Over the weekend, youth will head afield for a mentored deer hunt.

MDC and partners will provide meals, track chairs for those with mobility limitations, all necessary equipment, and staff to assist.

“MDC is proud to partner with such amazing groups that help get everyone outdoors to enjoy nature,” said MDC Conservation Educator Rob Garver.

Space is limited for this clinic and hunt. Participants must register no later than October 16 at this link. Applicants will receive formal application paperwork following their online registration.

Applicants must be no older than 21-years of age by Oct. 29, 2021. Participants ages 16-years and older will hunt using archery methods.

Scheduled plans are subject to change according to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To help ensure public health and safety, MDC asks all participants to observe current, local guidelines regarding physical distancing and masking. MDC encourages participants to bring and wear face coverings when appropriate. MDC and partners will follow state and county guidance for COVID-19 precautions.

For more information about this event, contact Garver at 660-785-2420, or [email protected].

Related