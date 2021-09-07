Man from Bogard injured in Carroll County crash

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Bogard man sustained moderate injuries when a car ran off the road in Carroll County on September 7, 2021.

An ambulance transported 34-year-old Bryan Falke to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton.

The car traveled west on Route W before it went off the right side of the road one mile west of Highway 65. The vehicle then struck an embankment.

Moderate damage was reported for the car and the Patrol reported Falke was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

