Missouri woman pleads guilty to sex trafficking a child, faces 15 years in prison

A Missouri woman pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in the sex trafficking of a child.

Danna Marie Rodriguez, 36, of Springfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to one count of the sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of the sex trafficking of a minor.

By pleading guilty, Rodriguez admitted that she was involved in prostituting a 15-year-old female, identified in court documents as “Jane Doe 1.” Rodriguez took sexually explicit photos of Jane Doe 1, which were sold to another person. Rodriguez also admitted that she gave ecstasy to the child victim prior to the child victim meeting an unidentified man for sex at a local hotel, for which the child victim was paid $70. Rodriguez and her partner kept the rest of the payment.

Under federal statutes, Rodriguez is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, the Springfield, Mo., Police Department, and the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.

