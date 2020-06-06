Kirksville residents injured in crash attempting to avoid deer

The Highway Patrol reports three Kirksville residents sustained injuries when a vehicle swerved to avoid a deer and ran off the road a quarter of a mile east of Green Castle the morning of Friday, June 5th.

Injuries were described as moderate for passengers 23 year old Bajana Merville and 25 year old Jonathan Mbumba. Driver 27 year old Shadrack Kikita’s injuries were considered minor. Merville and Kikita were transported by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. An ambulance transported Mbumba to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital of Milan.

The vehicle traveled west on Highway 6 before it reportedly swerved to avoid the deer on the road, ran off the road, and overturned. The vehicle was totaled.

The Patrol notes the driver wore a safety device, Mbumba did not, and it is unknown if Merville wore one.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Kirksville Police Department, and Green City Rural Fire Department assisted.

