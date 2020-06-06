Grundy County Commission to hold Board of Equalization meetings

The Grundy County Commission will open Board of Equalization meetings one day next month. Residents wanting to meet with the board July 20th to discuss letters received on assessed values should first visit with the Assessor’s Office in the courthouse in Trenton and discuss the valuation issue.

If residents are not satisfied with the results, they should then visit with the County Clerk’s Office to set a hearing with the Board of Equalization. Paperwork will need to be filed in the County Clerk’s Office by July 13th before a meeting can be set.

The Grundy County Assessor’s Office can be contacted by phone at 359-4040 extension 2. The County Clerk’s Office can be contacted at 359-4040 extension 4.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares