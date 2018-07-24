Gilman City Board of Education approves bids

The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education awarded several bids at a recent meeting.

Propane gas was awarded to MFA at $1.059 per gallon with Landes Oil and UPG also submitting bids. Bus and van fuel were awarded to Landes and MFA.

The milk bid was awarded to Graves with food supplies was awarded to Hy-Vee at Bethany and Trenton.

Trash removal was awarded to Advance Disposal for $120 with trash pick up to be twice a week. Rapid Removal also submitted a bid.

The board approved the summer school report and evaluation and the tax rate hearing was set for August 16th.

After an executive session, it was announced the board hired Jillian Sperry as principal and Keely Waddle as an elementary teacher.

Like this: Like Loading...