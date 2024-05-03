Friday’s Fugitive: James Bryan Fairchild

Share To Your Social Network

Authorities in Grundy County have issued an arrest warrant for James Bryan Fairchild, who is wanted on two counts of non-support.

According to law enforcement officials, it is believed that Fairchild resides in the Kansas City area but makes frequent visits to Trenton. The public is urged not to approach Fairchild but instead to assist by providing any information on his whereabouts.

Residents who might know Fairchild’s location are encouraged to contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) at 660-359-2828. Additionally, tips can be submitted through the GCSO mobile app.

Related