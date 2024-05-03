Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Thursday, May 2, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department fielded 66 calls for service on Thursday, May 2, 2024, tackling a variety of incidents that ranged from an early-morning assault to a late-night motor vehicle accident. Officers were actively engaged throughout the day, addressing community needs and ensuring public safety in Chillicothe, Missouri.

03:25 a.m. Officers took a report of assault from a 51-year-old male in the 400 block of Jackson Street. The victim was transported by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of his injuries. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

11:34 a.m. Officers responded to the 200 block of Slack Street regarding a domestic dispute between a male and female. Officers located the 36-year-old male subject traveling on foot and found the 26-year-old female who had returned home. The domestic dispute was verbal. Both parties were advised of the Missouri Adult Abuse Act and the 12-hour rule.

01:26 p.m. Animal Control was dispatched to the 100 block of Herriman Street for a report of a dog running at large. The dog was safely returned to its owner.

09:33 p.m. Officers were called to the intersection of Fredrick and Williams Streets after reports of people yelling. They found an 18-year-old pregnant female by the roadside, who was waiting for a ride. She explained she was upset due to family issues and was trying to move her belongings while pregnant. She declined further assistance.

10:04 p.m. A motor vehicle accident occurred in the 300 block of JFK Boulevard. Vehicle 1 veered off the road while the driver was attempting to pick up an item and struck Vehicle 2, which was parked. There were no injuries, but Vehicle 1 was towed due to damage. The driver received citations and a municipal court date.

