Area students set to graduate Friday evening

Students will graduate from area schools on Friday night, May 3.

Twelve seniors and nine eighth graders will graduate from Gilman City R-4 in the school gym at 7 p.m. Former history teacher Wayne Alexander will speak. The senior class has co-valedictorians; they are Laina Ward and Presley Burke.

Twenty-seven of 28 Princeton R-5 High School graduating seniors will participate in a ceremony in the elementary gym at 7 p.m. The speakers will be valedictorian Landon Krohn and salutatorian Emma Walkup.

