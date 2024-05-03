Area students set to graduate Friday evening

Graduation with cap and rolled up diploma
Students will graduate from area schools on Friday night, May 3.

Twelve seniors and nine eighth graders will graduate from Gilman City R-4 in the school gym at 7 p.m. Former history teacher Wayne Alexander will speak. The senior class has co-valedictorians; they are Laina Ward and Presley Burke.

Twenty-seven of 28 Princeton R-5 High School graduating seniors will participate in a ceremony in the elementary gym at 7 p.m. The speakers will be valedictorian Landon Krohn and salutatorian Emma Walkup.

