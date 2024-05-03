27North to expand in Springfield, investing $400,000, creating 32 new jobs

Share To Your Social Network

27North, a premier manufacturer of luxury expedition vehicles, has announced its expansion plans in Springfield, committing $400,000 and creating 32 new jobs over the next five years. The expansion includes launching a new line of trucks designed to enhance the expedition experience.

“27North is an example of a leading employer expanding due to our state’s favorable business environment,” said Governor Mike Parson. “We are excited to see the company invest and create jobs in Springfield while enhancing its production capabilities. We congratulate 27North on its expansion and look forward to its continued success in southwest Missouri.”

27North specializes in high-quality, luxury expedition vehicles made from superior materials. The company is committed to helping customers explore the world in style and comfort and continuously innovates its range of products, including expedition vans and adventure trucks.

“By centralizing production, 27North is fostering economic growth and creating jobs on American soil, strengthening our commitment to quality,” said Pavel Bosovik, CEO of 27North. “This move ensures better control over our manufacturing process and focuses on delivering the finest expedition vehicles to our global customers.”

Additionally, 27North celebrated the grand opening of a new facility on May 2, which will support the in-house design and production of fiberglass shells for its popular RexRover truck line. Previously, these components were imported from South Korea. The in-house production, based on a reliable Ford F-350 chassis, emphasizes American craftsmanship and quality, which enhances profit margins, adds value for customers, and bolsters economic opportunities.

“We are thrilled to see an innovative company like 27North expanding and generating opportunities in Springfield,” said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Department of Economic Development. “27North’s focus on innovation, quality, and customer service resonates with our mission to help Missourians thrive.”

For this expansion, 27North will benefit from the Missouri Works program, which assists companies in expanding and retaining workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. Additionally, Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development, is aiding the company with recruitment and training needs.

About 27North: 27North aims to deliver the highest quality luxury expedition vehicles and exceptional customer service, creating memorable experiences. The company uses superior materials, continually enhances its products, and exceeds customer expectations with every vehicle. 27North is dedicated to enabling stylish and comfortable world exploration for its customers.

To learn more about the company, visit the 27North website.

Related