Newtown-Harris, Laredo schools to hold graduation

Twelve seniors are set to graduate from Newtown-Harris R-3 High School on May 4. Caleb Fairley, a paraprofessional and assistant coach, will deliver the commencement address in the school gym at 2 p.m.

The valedictorian and salutatorian for the class will be announced during the ceremony.

Additionally, four eighth-graders will mark their graduation from Laredo R-7 on May 6. Their ceremony is scheduled to take place in the school gym at 6 p.m.

Japheth Busick, the instructor for Physical Education and Health, will serve as the keynote speaker at the event.

