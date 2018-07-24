Highway Patrol Sergeant of Putnam and Sullivan Counties to retire August 1st

Highway Patrol Troop B Commanding Officer Captain James Wilt announces the retirement of the zone commander of Zone 4, Putnam and Sullivan Counties.

Sergeant Eldon Grissom’s retirement will be effective August 1st after serving 28 years with the Patrol. Grissom was appointed to the Patrol as a member of the 62nd Recruit Class in January 1990 and was assigned to Troop B Zone 4, Putnam and Sullivan Counties after graduating from the Patrol Academy.

Grissom served Zone 5, Adair and Schuyler counties and as assistant zone commander of Zone 5, then was promoted to sergeant and designated the zone commander of Zone 4 in January 2013.

During his tenure, Grissom was the officer in charge of a commuter plane crash in rural Adair County and was assigned to a presidential, state fair, and Ferguson detail. He was also a field training officer for three newly appointed troopers during his career.

Grissom is a native of Kirksville and holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Truman State University in Kirksville.

