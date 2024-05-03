MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of May 6, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of May 6-12.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route RA – Resurfacing project from County Road 462 to County Road 405, May 9-10 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Atchison County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Tarkio Creek east of Fairfax, through mid-June 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC)

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing project from Route FF in Buchanan County to the Clinton/Clay County line through August 2024 (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons).

Route AC – Intersection and ADA improvements at Messanie Street through May 2024 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

I-229 – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Poulin Street, May 6-9. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

Loop 29 (Pear Street) – Drainage work from U.S. 169 (Belt Highway) to Easton Road, May 10 – June 14. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Far West Drive to Kingston for a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through mid-June. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 13 – Pavement repairs from Mill Creek Drive at Hamilton to Route P, May 6-10 (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.).

Chariton County

Route HH – CLOSED at the Bee Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-July. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route Y – CLOSED for pothole patching from U.S. Route 24 to Route M, May 6-10, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route FF – CLOSED for pothole patching from U.S. Route 24 to Enyeart Road, May 10, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clinton County

Route H – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from NE Estep Road to U.S. Route 69 through November 2024. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing project from the Clinton/Clay County line to Route FF in Buchanan County through August 2024. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons).

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repairs westbound from Bob Griffin Road to Reservoir Road, May 6-9. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock.

U.S. Route 69 – Resurfacing project from through the city limits of Cameron, May 6-10. (Contractor: Idecker, Inc.)

Business 36 – Resurfacing project from just east of Ensign Trace to Clinton Drive, May 9. (Contractor: Idecker, Inc.)

Grundy County

Route V – Resurfacing project from Chillicothe to Route 6 near Galt through May 15. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

I-35 – Seal coat project from Route N to U.S. Route 136 in Bethany through June. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Harrison County

I-35 – Seal coat project north and southbound from Route N to U.S. Route 136 through June. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.).

Holt County

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the Holt/Nodaway County bridge, May 6-10. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with temporary traffic signals in place and a 12-foot width restriction.

Linn County

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 to County Road 302 May 6-10 (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC).

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project through mid-August. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC).

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing and pavement improvement project from the Coon Creek Bridge in Chillicothe to the Caldwell County line through June. One lane may be closed in either direction around the clock. A 15-foot width restriction will be in place with a 10-foot width restriction under the U.S. Route 65 bridge and the Kansas City Sub railroad bridge in Chillicothe (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route V – Resurfacing project from Chillicothe to Route 6 near Galt through May 15. The roadway will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC).

Route 190 – Bridge maintenance at the Thompson Creek Bridge, May 6-10. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

Route E – CLOSED for surveying from Keystone Avenue to 1st Avenue in Harris, May 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project northbound from Pumpkin Center to Maryville through early June. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route HH – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route 46 to 240th Road, May 6-9, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – Resurfacing and slide repair project from the Iowa State line to just north of Route 46 through early July 2024 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.).

