Spickard Board of Education approves updates to the comprehensive improvement plan

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education on May 20 approved changes to the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan as recommended by the CSIP Committee.

The changes include updating committee members and changing testing information from Star to iReady. Other changes include adding Terra Nova testing for kindergarten to second grade to Goal 1.1, noting professional development attended by staff this year, and including information regarding the new reading success plans. Additionally, Goal 3.2 related to student behavior has been extended.

Superintendent Erica Eakes will implement the approved changes. The updated CSIP will be adopted at the June 17 board meeting.

Summer office hours were set to Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The summer hours started May 20 and will continue until August 15.

Budget amendments were approved for the final budget amounts for the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 3 Grant.

The board approved getting bids for services, including diesel fuel, gasoline, propane, and milk.

Eakes reported that the May Top Pirate was Annyston Vandever. The May Top Teammate was the school’s bearded dragon, Captain Jack.

iReady reading and math diagnostic test scores were reviewed.

Several teachers have signed up for professional development this summer.

Summer maintenance projects were discussed, including replacing a damaged north door.

