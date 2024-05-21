Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, May 20, 2024

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 96 calls for service on Monday, May 20, 2024. Officers addressed a range of issues, including parking complaints, code enforcement assistance, theft reports, and disturbances.

9:39 a.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Easton Street for a parking complaint. Upon arrival, the vehicle had already left the area, and no parking violations were observed.

9:51 a.m., Officers assisted Codes Enforcement in the 800 block of Walnut Street.

11:15 a.m., Officers spoke to a citizen at the Police Department regarding a theft that occurred on May 17, 2024.

11:32 a.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Mansur Street for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers found no disturbance but rather children enjoying the start of their summer break with a game of baseball.

Additionally, the Chillicothe Animal Control Officer responded to numerous calls for service throughout the city. Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and paper service, and followed up on numerous investigations.

