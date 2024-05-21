Driver injured after Dodge Ram strikes tree in Harrison County

Local News May 21, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

A single-vehicle accident occurred on May 21, 2024, at approximately 8:50 a.m. when a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Kenneth R. Laytham, 58, of New Hampton, Missouri, ran off the east side of 150th Avenue, two miles east of New Hampton, and struck a tree.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Laytham was traveling northbound on 150th Avenue when the accident happened. The Dodge Ram ran off the roadway into a ravine and came to rest on its wheels, facing northeast.

Laytham, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by NTA EMS to Harrison County Community Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed by Southside MFA Towing.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Post Views: 191

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.