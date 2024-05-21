Driver injured after Dodge Ram strikes tree in Harrison County

Share To Your Social Network

A single-vehicle accident occurred on May 21, 2024, at approximately 8:50 a.m. when a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Kenneth R. Laytham, 58, of New Hampton, Missouri, ran off the east side of 150th Avenue, two miles east of New Hampton, and struck a tree.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Laytham was traveling northbound on 150th Avenue when the accident happened. The Dodge Ram ran off the roadway into a ravine and came to rest on its wheels, facing northeast.

Laytham, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by NTA EMS to Harrison County Community Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed by Southside MFA Towing.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

