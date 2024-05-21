Trenton Alumni Weekend Car & Cycle Show set for August

Share To Your Social Network

The 4th annual Trenton Alumni Weekend Car & Cycle Show is approaching. The car show will be held on August 31, 2024, at Eastside Park in Trenton. The event will feature food, door prizes, raffle prizes, and more.

A Friday cruise night is scheduled for August 30, beginning at the Peoples COOP and Mr. Tire parking lot. Cruise night will feature live music from Katatonics Rockabilly Trio and food. Cruise night begins at 6:00 p.m.

The group is currently seeking sponsors for the 2024 Trenton Alumni Weekend Car & Cycle Show. Previous sponsors have received a sponsorship packet in the mail. For sponsorship opportunities, visit the Trenton Krazy Kruzers website.

Awards for first and second place will be presented in the following categories:

Motorcycle

Antique Car 1900-1948

Antique Car 1949-1959

Classic Car 1960-1964

Classic Car 1965-1969

Classic Car 1970-Present

Custom Car

Truck up to 1972

Truck 1973-Present

Custom Truck

Race Car/Pro Street

Corvette

Camaro/Firebird/Trans AM 1967-1981

Camaro/Firebird/Trans AM 1982-Present

Mustang 1964-1973

Mustang 1974-Present

Survivor

Unfinished

Open

Rat Rod

American Muscle

Street Rod (Thru 1948)

Pedal Car

For more information about the event or to register, please visit the Trenton Krazy Kruzers website.

Related