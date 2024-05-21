Trenton Alumni Weekend Car & Cycle Show set for August

The 4th annual Trenton Alumni Weekend Car & Cycle Show is approaching. The car show will be held on August 31, 2024, at Eastside Park in Trenton. The event will feature food, door prizes, raffle prizes, and more.
A Friday cruise night is scheduled for August 30, beginning at the Peoples COOP and Mr. Tire parking lot. Cruise night will feature live music from Katatonics Rockabilly Trio and food. Cruise night begins at 6:00 p.m.
The group is currently seeking sponsors for the 2024 Trenton Alumni Weekend Car & Cycle Show. Previous sponsors have received a sponsorship packet in the mail. For sponsorship opportunities, visit the Trenton Krazy Kruzers website.
Awards for first and second place will be presented in the following categories:
- Motorcycle
- Antique Car 1900-1948
- Antique Car 1949-1959
- Classic Car 1960-1964
- Classic Car 1965-1969
- Classic Car 1970-Present
- Custom Car
- Truck up to 1972
- Truck 1973-Present
- Custom Truck
- Race Car/Pro Street
- Corvette
- Camaro/Firebird/Trans AM 1967-1981
- Camaro/Firebird/Trans AM 1982-Present
- Mustang 1964-1973
- Mustang 1974-Present
- Survivor
- Unfinished
- Open
- Rat Rod
- American Muscle
- Street Rod (Thru 1948)
- Pedal Car
For more information about the event or to register, please visit the Trenton Krazy Kruzers website.