Tornado watch issued for Missouri counties until 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 21

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch effective until 10 p.m. for numerous counties in Missouri. Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions as severe weather conditions develop.

Precautions to Take During a Tornado Watch:

Stay Informed: Continuously monitor local news and weather updates. A weather radio or smartphone app can provide timely alerts. Identify Shelter: Know the safest place in your home to take shelter, such as a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor without windows. Emergency Kit: Prepare an emergency kit containing water, non-perishable food, medications, a flashlight, batteries, and a first-aid kit. Secure Outdoor Items: Bring inside or secure outdoor furniture, decorations, and garbage cans to prevent them from becoming projectiles. Plan Communication: Have a family emergency communication plan in place to ensure all members can stay in contact if separated.

By taking these precautions, residents can better protect themselves and their families during severe weather.

The affected counties include:

Adair Andrew Barry Barton Bates Benton Buchanan Caldwell Camden Carroll Cass Cedar Chariton Christian Clay Clinton Cooper Dade Dallas Daviess DeKalb Gentry Greene Grundy Harrison Henry Hickory Holt Howard Jackson Jasper Johnson Laclede Lafayette Lawrence Linn Livingston Macon McDonald Mercer Morgan Newton Nodaway Pettis Platte Polk Putnam Randolph Ray Saline Schuyler St. Clair Stone Sullivan Vernon Webster Worth

