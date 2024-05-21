Tornado watch issued for Missouri counties until 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 21

Local News May 21, 2024May 21, 2024 KTTN News
Tornado Watch News Graphic
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch effective until 10 p.m. for numerous counties in Missouri. Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions as severe weather conditions develop.

Precautions to Take During a Tornado Watch:

  1. Stay Informed: Continuously monitor local news and weather updates. A weather radio or smartphone app can provide timely alerts.
  2. Identify Shelter: Know the safest place in your home to take shelter, such as a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor without windows.
  3. Emergency Kit: Prepare an emergency kit containing water, non-perishable food, medications, a flashlight, batteries, and a first-aid kit.
  4. Secure Outdoor Items: Bring inside or secure outdoor furniture, decorations, and garbage cans to prevent them from becoming projectiles.
  5. Plan Communication: Have a family emergency communication plan in place to ensure all members can stay in contact if separated.

By taking these precautions, residents can better protect themselves and their families during severe weather.

The affected counties include:

  1. Adair
  2. Andrew
  3. Barry
  4. Barton
  5. Bates
  6. Benton
  7. Buchanan
  8. Caldwell
  9. Camden
  10. Carroll
  11. Cass
  12. Cedar
  13. Chariton
  14. Christian
  15. Clay
  16. Clinton
  17. Cooper
  18. Dade
  19. Dallas
  20. Daviess
  21. DeKalb
  22. Gentry
  23. Greene
  24. Grundy
  25. Harrison
  26. Henry
  27. Hickory
  28. Holt
  29. Howard
  30. Jackson
  31. Jasper
  32. Johnson
  33. Laclede
  34. Lafayette
  35. Lawrence
  36. Linn
  37. Livingston
  38. Macon
  39. McDonald
  40. Mercer
  41. Morgan
  42. Newton
  43. Nodaway
  44. Pettis
  45. Platte
  46. Polk
  47. Putnam
  48. Randolph
  49. Ray
  50. Saline
  51. Schuyler
  52. St. Clair
  53. Stone
  54. Sullivan
  55. Vernon
  56. Webster
  57. Worth
