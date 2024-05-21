Share To Your Social Network

Shirley Colleen Meadows Everly was born on June 19, 1941, in Harrison County, Missouri. She departed this life at her home on May 18, 2024, with her daughters at her side.

Shirley began her education at the Everly School south of Bethany and later graduated from Northeast High School in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shirley spent many weekends in the Harrison County area visiting her grandparents with her mother, Delores Maxine Meadows. During one weekend visit, Shirley met the love of her life, James (Jim) Henry Everly. They began dating, and she often spoke of Jim driving from Coffey, Missouri, to Kansas City, Missouri, to see her. She knew he was the one.

On July 21, 1960, Jim picked Shirley up from her work at the Federal Reserve Bank in Kansas City, Missouri. They stopped by a florist shop and then drove to a church in Edgerton, Missouri, where they were married. Her honeymoon was spent with Jim attending the Army National Guard Summer Camp in Wyoming. After their marriage, Shirley and Jim took on the responsibilities of the Everly farm due to the death of his father. Shirley was Jim’s “right hand” at everything on the farm. You would often see her operating a tractor, driving a truck to Kansas City, or unloading the grain at the farm. While working as a full-time farm wife and mother, Shirley also worked various jobs including at the Clarksdale Bank, as a secretary for the Coffey R-1 School District where she also drove a bus route, and as a medical transcriptionist.

To this union, there were four daughters: Rebecca Shirlene, Carol Sherece, Laura Sherrill Everly, and Deborah Kay Meadows.

In later years, Shirley and Jim enjoyed camping at the Missouri State Fair where they shared many memories with their families. Grandma always had a treat for her grandchildren in her camper. Shirley enjoyed the winters she and Jim spent in Texas as “Snowbirds.” She often spoke of all the friends they had made and how they continued to stay in contact with her, some of whom even camped in her driveway on their way home.

Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Shirley cared for her husband Jim until the minute he passed. Her daughters and granddaughters would often call her for advice while raising their own. Her recipes were always needed, many of which were her own, including her delicious rhubarb spread. Her loving hands were often a cure for her grandkids’ illnesses as they enjoyed going to her home on sick days. Grandma always knew what to do. Shirley always had an answer for her family.

Shirley confirmed her love for the Lord on September 29, 2002, at the Pattonsburg Christian Church.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Jim Everly; and sons-in-law, David Nalle and Dan Daniel.

Survivors include her daughters: Rebecca Nalle, Pattonsburg, Missouri; Sherece (James) Eivins, Bethany, Missouri; and Laura (Mark) Clark, Maysville, Missouri. Her sister, raised as her own, Deb Daniel, Bethany, Missouri. Grandchildren: Kenny, Bradley (Kristen), and Justin (Tressa) Nalle; Logan (Ciara), Lauren (Justin), Lindsey (Lisa), and Larissa Eivins; Elana and Caydin Clark; Megan, Marissa, and Drake (Bailey) Daniel. Great-grandchildren: Bryson, Cole, and Riley Nalle; Skylar Rayburn; Stockton Eivins, Zaylee, and Baylor Flint; Eila and Worth Daniel. Special companion, Bill Hanks.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri. Burial will follow in the Coffey Cemetery, in Coffey, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Coffey Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, Missouri 64424.

