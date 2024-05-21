Severe weather possible in north Missouri Tuesday afternoon and evening

Share To Your Social Network

The National Weather Service is forecasting the potential of severe weather with all hazards this afternoon and evening.

Scattered storms are possible north of Interstate 70 on Tuesday morning, May 21, 2024, with limited severe threats. Small hail and gusty winds are expected if storms develop.

New storm development is possible from 2 p.m. onward, initially forming in northwest Missouri and expanding southward. These discrete storms pose all types of hazards, including:

Hail 2 inches or greater in diameter

Wind gusts 70 mph or greater

Tornadoes, with a few strong ones possible

As the storms develop into a line, wind gusts exceeding 70 mph, hail the size of half-dollars, and brief tornadoes are likely. The storms are expected to move east of Highway 63 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Weather Details for Today and Tonight Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, mainly between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Some storms could be severe. The day will be mostly sunny with a high near 85°F, breezy conditions, and south-southeast winds increasing to 17-22 mph in the afternoon, with gusts up to 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible.

Tonight, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., with some storms potentially severe. The sky will be mostly clear with a low of around 52°F. West winds will decrease from 13-18 mph to 6-11 mph after midnight, with gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%, with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Forecast Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 75°F and a north-northwest wind at 5-7 mph.

