Jury trial set for Utica man accused of sending nude photos to students

Share To Your Social Network

A jury trial has been scheduled in two cases for a Utica man accused of sending nude photos and videos to students while he was a teacher at the Braymer C-4 School District.

Online court information shows 31-year-old Zachary Wayman Douglas is scheduled for a pretrial conference in DeKalb County on September 13. The jury trial is scheduled to start on October 24.

The cases were transferred from Caldwell County in June 2022 on a change of venue.

In one case, Douglas has been charged with four felony counts of sexual contact with a student, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of fourth-degree child molestation involving a child less than 17 years of age, and the offender greater than four years older, and one count of second-degree statutory sodomy. He also faces the misdemeanors of furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish it to a minor and first-degree sexual misconduct.

In the other case, Douglas has been charged with felony sexual misconduct involving a child under 15. He also faces four misdemeanor counts of furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish it to a minor and one count of first-degree sexual misconduct.

Probable cause statements said the alleged incidents happened from July 2021 to March 2022.

Related