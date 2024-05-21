Share To Your Social Network

Austin Eugene Daniels of Greencastle, Missouri, son of Charles (Chuck) Eugene and Angela Lee (Neff) Daniels, passed away tragically in a grain bin accident on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Hamilton, Missouri, working hard as he always did.

Born December 18, 1998, he was the only son of Chuck and Angela Daniels of Greencastle, Missouri. Austin was the baby brother of three sisters, Lee Ann (Matthew) Bonnel of Kirksville, Missouri, Lynn Marie (Jay) Hurt of Greencastle, Missouri, and Caitlin Kaye Daniels of Greencastle, Missouri. He was the uncle to seven dearly loved nieces and nephews: Desirae Marie, Cora Kaye, Madison Lee, Hudson Eugene, Harper Lynn Bonnel, Mylee Marie Daniels, and Harrison Dean Hurt.

He was the grandson of Ivan Lee and Marilyn Francis (Burns) Daniels, Samuel Lee Neff, and Larry and Eudora Lee (Harden) Williams. He was the nephew of Jeffry Daniels, Jason (Robin) Daniels, Stacy (Jennifer Chrisman) Daniels, Annetta (Cally) Morris, and Lynette (Trever) White.

He was preceded in death by his Grandma Marilyn, Uncle Stacy, Papa Sam, and Papa Larry.

He graduated from Adair County R-1 High School with the class of 2017. He completed the two-year Building Trades program at Kirksville Area Vocational Technical Center in 2017 and was the first-place recipient of the SkillsUSA Award in Building Repair Technology. Beginning in the fall of 2017, he attended three terms at Indian Hills Community College in the Diesel Technology program, made the President’s list for all three terms, and completed a number of certificates. After leaving Indian Hills, Austin began his career with MFA in the spring of 2018 at the Exchange in Kirksville, Missouri, and recently transferred to the MFA Rail Facility in Hamilton, Missouri.

Austin’s love and respect for his family, especially his parents, was evident in every word he spoke and action he took. He was one-of-a-kind. To know him was to love him. He was quiet and loud, all in the same person. He was incredibly hard-working and reliable, and if there was a job you could not do, you could call Austin; he would do it for you. He was as honest as the day is long and never said a cross word to anyone. Austin never spoke ill of anyone and would not stand for others speaking ill of each other. He would give to others, never expecting, or even wanting, attention or recognition. His spirit and heart shone through without him ever saying a word.

Austin spent his childhood and most of his adult life right by his dad’s side, working alongside him on the farm, hauling cattle, bailing hay, and fixing fences. From the time Austin could sit still, and even when he couldn’t, he was in the cab of the tractor or sitting in the passenger seat, learning everything he could about being a good farmer and a good man. When he wasn’t with his dad, he was helping his mom with odd jobs, her chickens, or her cleaning, doing projects around his sisters’ homes, choring with Caitlin, catching a movie with Matt, riding along for a candy run with Jay, or playing with his nieces and nephew.

He was good at almost everything he set his mind to, except telling jokes… he was absolutely terrible at telling jokes because he could never stop laughing long enough to tell them. But his laugh was so infectious you could not help but laugh with him. He was an old soul who found child-like joy in the simplest things in life, like putting a smile on your face, playing in the yard with his nieces and nephew, or watching an old cartoon. Some of Austin’s favorite things were spending time with family, working around the farm on a John Deere tractor, cruising down the dirt roads on his General, and hitting the road for long drives to nowhere while listening to the most random mix of tunes. He loved his adventures out west, but the farm in Greencastle was his home. Though he was a country boy, he was not much of a hunter or fisherman, but he was along for the ride to make memories and share in the adventures.

Austin is known as a man who walked with God and asked Jesus to be his Lord and Savior. He grew up in Pure Air Baptist Church and was most recently attending First Baptist Church in Kirksville, Missouri.

Austin never knew how special he was, and that is precisely what made him so special.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m. at Travis-Noe Funeral Home with Brother Dennis Huskisson and Pastor Jason Marlin officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Pratt Cemetery, southwest of Novinger.

Pallbearers will be Chuck Daniels, Matthew Bonnel, Jay Hurt, Jeff Daniels, Jason Daniels, Trever White, and Dennis Huskisson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Hudson Bonnel, Harrison Hurt, Vince McQueen, Eric Dabney, Mike O’Donnell, Henry Schubert, Tim Nelson, Kevin Ballinger, and Pat Proctor.

Instead of flowers, donations may be made to the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home or Pratt Cemetery. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.

