Mark E. Williams, 72, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, died at 1:17 a.m., Monday, May 20, 2024, at Cameron Regional Medical Center, Cameron, Missouri.

His body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Mr. Williams was born on November 21, 1951, in Trenton, Missouri, the son of Carl Wilton and Ruth Amber McGowan Williams.

He graduated from Trenton High School in 1970 and served four years in the United States Navy. He was employed by Securitas Security Services at Modine Manufacturing in Trenton, Missouri.

His survivors include one sister, Carla Still, of Trenton, Missouri; two nieces, Jessica Still and Amy Spencer, both of Trenton, Missouri; and one nephew, Jeff Still, and his wife Jackie, of Platte City, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Maurice Williams and Jerry Williams.

No services are planned at this time.

