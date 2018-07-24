State Emergency Management Agency training to take place in area communities

Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs has shared a list of upcoming State Emergency Management Agency training that will soon take place.

Courses in the area include an eight-hour Hazmat IQ Training to explain a response tool that incorporates a series of job aids called Smart Charts, which enable responders to handle an incident based primarily on chemical names and associated chemical properties.

The training will be held at the Cameron Fire Department on September 8th from 8 o’clock in the morning to 5 o’clock in the evening.

A two-hour Anhydrous Ammonia Awareness course will provide an overview of the chemical and physical properties of anhydrous ammonia and how response options are dictated for emergency responders as well as tactical operations for first-due engine companies for mitigation of releases, protecting lives, and performing rescues.

The course will be held at the Keytesville Fire Station on the evening of September 8th from 6 to 8 o’clock.

An eight-hour Hazardous Materials Technician Refresher Training will review applicable laws, regulations, standards, scene management, utilizing relevant technical documents, selection of personal protective equipment, and decontamination methods.

The course to be held at the Chillicothe Fire Department Training Room on September 10th from 8 o’clock in the morning to 5 o’clock in the evening will satisfy the requirements to maintain certification for hazardous material technician.

More information on the SEMA training can be found at the SEMA Training website.

