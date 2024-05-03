Fatal crash on Highway 36 claims the life of a Brookfield man

Share To Your Social Network

An accident on Highway 36 led to the death of a 60-year-old man from Brookfield, Missouri. The incident occurred three miles west of Chillicothe at approximately 4:35 p.m. on May 2, 2024.

Joseph P. Anderson was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram eastbound when the vehicle experienced a mechanical defect. The pickup truck veered off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail, and continued along the barrier before coming to a halt facing east. Anderson was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was discovered in the eastbound driving lane.

Emergency services responded, and Anderson was transported by Livingston County Ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center. Despite efforts to save him, Anderson was pronounced dead by Dr. Edward Cashman at 5:13 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Anderson was not using a seat belt at the time of the accident. The Dodge Ram was towed from the scene by Gabrielson’s Towing Service.

Trooper Neighbors of the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

