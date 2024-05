Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on May 2 for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor non-support charge.

Forty-two-year-old Nicholas Day’s bond was set at $1,500 cash only. He is scheduled to appear in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court on May 14.

The offense date for the non-support charge was in August 2020.

