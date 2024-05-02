Richmond drivers collide on Highway 10, one hospitalized after crash

Share To Your Social Network

A two-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 10 and Route M, leaving one man with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 11:00 a.m. and involved a 2005 Kia and a 1986 Ford.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Donald R. Nichols, 47, from Richmond, was driving his Kia southbound when he failed to yield at a stop sign. As a result, his vehicle was struck by a westbound Ford driven by 22-year-old John P. Rowan, also from Richmond.

Nichols suffered moderate injuries because he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was transported by emergency medical services to North Kansas City Hospital for treatment. Rowan, who was wearing a seat belt, managed to drive his vehicle from the scene with minor damages.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

