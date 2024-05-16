Trenton R-9 Board of Education approves staffing changes for 2024-25 school year

May 16, 2024
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education took the following actions during the executive session of the monthly meeting.

Substitutes Approved

  • Hannah Grissom

Retirement Announcement – end of the current school year

  • Tammy Ockenfels

Resignations – end of the current school year

  • Alicyn Studyvin – THS/TMS Library Media Specialist / THS English Teacher
  • Tristan Dugan – Rissler Special Education Teacher
  • Chelsea Coe – Rissler Preschool Teacher
  • Annie Bass – TMS Paraprofessional
  • Kasey Doolittle – THS Administrative Assistant
  • Pake Croy – THS Paraprofessional
  • Aundriea Lopez – Rissler Paraprofessional
  • Jeremy Hudson – TMS Paraprofessional

New Hires 2024-25

  • Jasmine Allen – Rissler 2nd Grade Teacher
  • Sally Schroeder – Rissler 1st Grade Teacher
  • Dylan Sanchez – Rissler Administrative Assistant
  • Chandler Lynch – Rissler Nurse
  • Taylor Whipple – TMS Special Education Teacher
  • Zachary Kiel – THS Social Studies
  • Michelle Scott – THS Administrative Assistant
  • Kayla Smith – Rissler Preschool Teacher
  • Kendra Saul – Rissler Special Education Teacher
  • Ashley McIntosh – Rissler Paraprofessional
  • Wybie Ultra – Rissler Paraprofessional
  • Paige Willey – Rissler Paraprofessional
  • Kiley Howe – THS Paraprofessional
  • Rebecca Smith – TMS Scholar Bowl
  • Joseph Miller – THS Assistant Football
  • Micah Ferguson – THS Assistant Football
  • Teresa Stephenson – TMS Night Custodian
  • Braxton Smith – THS Night Custodian
  • Brenda Thorne – Director of Special Services with a salary of $65,335.00

Internal Transfers – 2024-25 school year

  • Jenny Otto – TMS 8th Grade English to THS 9th Grade English
  • Laura Callihan – Success Center Paraprofessional to THS Paraprofessional
  • Jamie Anderson – Rissler Administrative Assistant to TMS Administrative Assistant
