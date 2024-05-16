Trenton R-9 Board of Education approves staffing changes for 2024-25 school year

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education took the following actions during the executive session of the monthly meeting.

Substitutes Approved

Hannah Grissom

Retirement Announcement – end of the current school year

Tammy Ockenfels

Resignations – end of the current school year

Alicyn Studyvin – THS/TMS Library Media Specialist / THS English Teacher

Tristan Dugan – Rissler Special Education Teacher

Chelsea Coe – Rissler Preschool Teacher

Annie Bass – TMS Paraprofessional

Kasey Doolittle – THS Administrative Assistant

Pake Croy – THS Paraprofessional

Aundriea Lopez – Rissler Paraprofessional

Jeremy Hudson – TMS Paraprofessional

New Hires 2024-25

Jasmine Allen – Rissler 2nd Grade Teacher

Sally Schroeder – Rissler 1st Grade Teacher

Dylan Sanchez – Rissler Administrative Assistant

Chandler Lynch – Rissler Nurse

Taylor Whipple – TMS Special Education Teacher

Zachary Kiel – THS Social Studies

Michelle Scott – THS Administrative Assistant

Kayla Smith – Rissler Preschool Teacher

Kendra Saul – Rissler Special Education Teacher

Ashley McIntosh – Rissler Paraprofessional

Wybie Ultra – Rissler Paraprofessional

Paige Willey – Rissler Paraprofessional

Kiley Howe – THS Paraprofessional

Rebecca Smith – TMS Scholar Bowl

Joseph Miller – THS Assistant Football

Micah Ferguson – THS Assistant Football

Teresa Stephenson – TMS Night Custodian

Braxton Smith – THS Night Custodian

Brenda Thorne – Director of Special Services with a salary of $65,335.00

Internal Transfers – 2024-25 school year

Jenny Otto – TMS 8th Grade English to THS 9th Grade English

Laura Callihan – Success Center Paraprofessional to THS Paraprofessional

Jamie Anderson – Rissler Administrative Assistant to TMS Administrative Assistant

