Trenton R-9 Board of Education approves staffing changes for 2024-25 school year

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education took the following actions during the executive session of the monthly meeting.
Substitutes Approved
- Hannah Grissom
Retirement Announcement – end of the current school year
- Tammy Ockenfels
Resignations – end of the current school year
- Alicyn Studyvin – THS/TMS Library Media Specialist / THS English Teacher
- Tristan Dugan – Rissler Special Education Teacher
- Chelsea Coe – Rissler Preschool Teacher
- Annie Bass – TMS Paraprofessional
- Kasey Doolittle – THS Administrative Assistant
- Pake Croy – THS Paraprofessional
- Aundriea Lopez – Rissler Paraprofessional
- Jeremy Hudson – TMS Paraprofessional
New Hires 2024-25
- Jasmine Allen – Rissler 2nd Grade Teacher
- Sally Schroeder – Rissler 1st Grade Teacher
- Dylan Sanchez – Rissler Administrative Assistant
- Chandler Lynch – Rissler Nurse
- Taylor Whipple – TMS Special Education Teacher
- Zachary Kiel – THS Social Studies
- Michelle Scott – THS Administrative Assistant
- Kayla Smith – Rissler Preschool Teacher
- Kendra Saul – Rissler Special Education Teacher
- Ashley McIntosh – Rissler Paraprofessional
- Wybie Ultra – Rissler Paraprofessional
- Paige Willey – Rissler Paraprofessional
- Kiley Howe – THS Paraprofessional
- Rebecca Smith – TMS Scholar Bowl
- Joseph Miller – THS Assistant Football
- Micah Ferguson – THS Assistant Football
- Teresa Stephenson – TMS Night Custodian
- Braxton Smith – THS Night Custodian
- Brenda Thorne – Director of Special Services with a salary of $65,335.00
Internal Transfers – 2024-25 school year
- Jenny Otto – TMS 8th Grade English to THS 9th Grade English
- Laura Callihan – Success Center Paraprofessional to THS Paraprofessional
- Jamie Anderson – Rissler Administrative Assistant to TMS Administrative Assistant